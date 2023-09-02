Edinburgh’s farm in the heart of the city, pictured through the years

While the future of Edinburgh's Gorgie Farm is still uncertain, its past will bring back many a good memory to those who grew up in the Capital. Over the years, it hosted school trips and summer days out, and sparked lifelong loves for animals.

The farm was established in the late 1970s by a community group that worked in clearing the derelict site and wanted to use it as a green space for the community. The farm officially opened in 1982, selling lambs and pigs, and was also the home of other animals, including cows, sheep and goats.

It has constantly bounced back from setbacks over the years, closing on occasion due to lack of funds and issues such as foot and mouth disease and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Following the farm's closure in January 2023, the site's animals were transported to other local zoos and farms. There are ongoing plans to reopen the farm as a community-led venture.

Take a look through our picture gallery and see if you can spot yourself on a day out at the farm.

1 . New job Scotmid milk horse Pye at his new job, pulling a cart for Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh, May 1985. Pye and the other horses were pensioned off when Scotmid (formerly St Cuthbert's) stopped doorstep milk horse delivery earlier that year. Photo: Archive

2 . Jumping for joy Youngsters celebrate as LOVE Gorgie Farm opens its doors in February 2020 with a huge celebration and range of family-friendly activities. The farm had been opened earlier than expected thanks to the assistance of hundreds of volunteers who assisted in the two weeks running up to the re-opening. Photo: Ian Georgeson

3 . Alright hen? Claire Sturton from Dunfermline with Milky, a 3 year old cockerel belonging to Gorgie City Farm. This photo was taken on April 13, 2001. Gorgie City Farm has conditionally opened to the public after Foot and Mouth Disease forced a long closure. Photo: Andrew Stuart

4 . What's up doc? Five-year-old Robert Brown meets Rambo the rabbit at Edinburgh's Gorgie City Farm open day in September 1986. Photo: Alan Macdonald