Adorable new pictures released of the UK’s youngest polar bear at Highland Wildlife Park

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) shared the new images of the UK’s youngest polar bear, with snaps capturing the bear playfully sticking his tongue out, and enjoying some good.

Public viewing is still closed for the cub to give mum Victoria and her youngster lots of peace and quiet.

In a few weeks, the cub will be introduced to his large outdoor enclosure, where the public will be able to try and spot him.

It was announced that one lucky winner will be given the opportunity to meet and name the three-month-old cub, after a prize draw was launched last week to help build Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre at the park, near Aviemore.

Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre will cost £5.6 million in total and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Find out more about the prize draw, you can enter for £5 at crowdfunder.co.uk/name-our-cub.

