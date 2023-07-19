News you can trust since 1873
30 photos of Edinburgh residents' most epic tattoos from Disney characters to thistles

Edinburgh people show off their incredible tattoos and the wonderful stories behind why they got them inked on their bodies.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

National Tattoo Day is celebrated on July 17 and we wanted to find out more about the tattoos the people of Edinburgh have.

We asked our readers to share photos of their favourite tats and the special reasons they got them.

Hundreds of people responded and we saw some really great designs from Scottish Thistle flowers to tributes to lost ones.

Click through this article to see the amazing tattoos people in Edinburgh have on their bodies.

Alana Scott shared this amazingly colourful tattoo of a pizza slice.

1. Alana Scott

Alana Scott shared this amazingly colourful tattoo of a pizza slice. Photo: Alana Scott

Jemma Mitchell said: "Here's one I did last week."

2. Jemma Mitchell

Jemma Mitchell said: "Here's one I did last week." Photo: Jemma Mitchell

Dale Neill said: "My cat that passed away when he was 18 years old."

3. Dale Neill

Dale Neill said: "My cat that passed away when he was 18 years old." Photo: Dale Neill

Gábor Bodor said: "The newest one."

4. Gábor Bodor

Gábor Bodor said: "The newest one." Photo: Gábor Bodor

