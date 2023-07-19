30 photos of Edinburgh residents' most epic tattoos from Disney characters to thistles

Edinburgh people show off their incredible tattoos and the wonderful stories behind why they got them inked on their bodies.

National Tattoo Day is celebrated on July 17 and we wanted to find out more about the tattoos the people of Edinburgh have.

We asked our readers to share photos of their favourite tats and the special reasons they got them.

Hundreds of people responded and we saw some really great designs from Scottish Thistle flowers to tributes to lost ones.

Click through this article to see the amazing tattoos people in Edinburgh have on their bodies.

Alana Scott Alana Scott shared this amazingly colourful tattoo of a pizza slice.

Jemma Mitchell Jemma Mitchell said: "Here's one I did last week."

Dale Neill Dale Neill said: "My cat that passed away when he was 18 years old."

Gábor Bodor Gábor Bodor said: "The newest one."

