30 photos that will make you fall in love with Edinburgh - from animals to breathtaking Scottish landscapes
Edinburgh photographers have captured beautiful nature shots, incredible landscapes and sentimental memories in their work.
We asked our readers to share their very best photographs to celebrate World Photography Day (August 19) and we received some absolutely amazing images.
Our talented readers shared their best coastal shots, sunsets, animals in action and of course some amazing snaps of Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.
Click through this article to take a look through some of our favourites.
1 / 8