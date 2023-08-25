News you can trust since 1873
30 photos that will make you fall in love with Edinburgh - from animals to breathtaking Scottish landscapes

Edinburgh photographers have captured beautiful nature shots, incredible landscapes and sentimental memories in their work.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST

We asked our readers to share their very best photographs to celebrate World Photography Day (August 19) and we received some absolutely amazing images.

Our talented readers shared their best coastal shots, sunsets, animals in action and of course some amazing snaps of Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.

Click through this article to take a look through some of our favourites.

Gary Fox Photography shared this great photo of a squirrel poking out from behind a tree.

1. Gary Fox Photography

Gary Fox Photography shared this great photo of a squirrel poking out from behind a tree. Photo: Gary Fox Photography

Julie Avery said: "Reflections in Glencoe Lochan of the Pap of Glencoe in March 2023."

2. Julie Avery

Julie Avery said: "Reflections in Glencoe Lochan of the Pap of Glencoe in March 2023." Photo: Julie Avery

Jo Mary said: "What a beautiful puffin."

3. Jo Mary

Jo Mary said: "What a beautiful puffin." Photo: Jo Mary

Simon Bradshaw said: "The Bridge."

4. Simon Bradshaw

Simon Bradshaw said: "The Bridge." Photo: Simon Bradshaw

