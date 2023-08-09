Sisters share a special sibling bond and we are celebrating them with these lovely photos.

To celebrate National Sister Day (August 6) we asked our readers to share photos of their sisters and to tell us a little bit about their sibling bonds.

We had hundreds of responses and have put together the very best photos and the most heartfelt messages – people told us their sisters were the very most important people in their lives.

Their best friends and siblings combined into one.

Click through this article to see many photos of Edinburgh sisters.

1 . Ann-marie Rand Ann-marie Rand said: "My two wee sisters and me, I love them both very much and so thankful to have them both in my life." Photo: Ann-marie Rand Photo Sales

2 . Kirsty Ford Kirsty Ford said: "My sister and I at my wedding in 2019. She was diagnosed with stage four breast Cancer in 2021 and has been battling hard. She's the bravest woman I know and proud to call her my sister." Photo: Kirsty Ford Photo Sales

3 . Vicky Hodd Vicky Hodd said: "Vanessa Sproule the best sister ever who is there for everyone even when she is unwell - love you to the moon and back." Photo: Vicky Hodd Photo Sales

4 . Michelle Bidwell Michelle Bidwell said: "My two sisters Ashleigh and Caroline. Always been there for me." Photo: Michelle Bidwell Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 9