We asked our readers to share photos of their cats.
We asked our readers to share photos of their cats.

40 photos of adorable Edinburgh cats that will brighten your day

These are the cutest cats in Edinburgh according to our feline-loving readers
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:13 BST

National Take Your Cat To Work Day was celebrated on June 19 and we thought it would be the perfect excuse to ask our readers to share photos of their cute feline friends.

Our readers showcased their furry friends basking in the sun, taking naps and some even helping their owners at work.

We received hundreds of photos but we have put together the very best in this article – click through to see fluffy bundles of joy.

Nicola Cameron shared this photo of Smudge laying on her keyboard. He is a rescue cat from Fife Cat Shelter.

1. Smudge

Nicola Cameron shared this photo of Smudge laying on her keyboard. He is a rescue cat from Fife Cat Shelter. Photo: Nicola Cameron

Frances Giulianotti said: "My wee girl Hazel."

2. Hazel

Frances Giulianotti said: "My wee girl Hazel." Photo: Frances Giulianotti

Sarah Brechin shared this adorable photo of her cats Rocky, Macey and Woody.

3. Rocky, Macey & Woody

Sarah Brechin shared this adorable photo of her cats Rocky, Macey and Woody. Photo: Sarah Brechin

Craig Hamilton said: "I work from home so everyday is take your cat to work day for me."

4. Kitten

Craig Hamilton said: "I work from home so everyday is take your cat to work day for me." Photo: Craig Hamilton

