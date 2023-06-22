These are the cutest cats in Edinburgh according to our feline-loving readers

National Take Your Cat To Work Day was celebrated on June 19 and we thought it would be the perfect excuse to ask our readers to share photos of their cute feline friends.

Our readers showcased their furry friends basking in the sun, taking naps and some even helping their owners at work.

We received hundreds of photos but we have put together the very best in this article – click through to see fluffy bundles of joy.

1 . Smudge Nicola Cameron shared this photo of Smudge laying on her keyboard. He is a rescue cat from Fife Cat Shelter. Photo: Nicola Cameron Photo Sales

2 . Hazel Frances Giulianotti said: "My wee girl Hazel." Photo: Frances Giulianotti Photo Sales

3 . Rocky, Macey & Woody Sarah Brechin shared this adorable photo of her cats Rocky, Macey and Woody. Photo: Sarah Brechin Photo Sales

4 . Kitten Craig Hamilton said: "I work from home so everyday is take your cat to work day for me." Photo: Craig Hamilton Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 10