Midlothian Council wants to hear the public’s views on its proposal to close Lasswade High School Childcare Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statutory consultation is now open and will end on Friday, January 24.

If given the go-ahead, Lasswade High School Childcare Service would close in September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local people can find the consultation on the council’s website at www.midlothian.gov.uk/LasswadeChildcare

The consultation will end on January 16.

A public meeting about the proposal will also be held on Thursday, January 16 at 6.30pm in Lasswade High School.

Alternatively, local people can book a 20-minute slot at one of the council’s virtual drop-in sessions.

They will run from 2pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7pm today (December 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a virtual slot email [email protected]

Residents can also email [email protected] to ask for a paper copy.

These can be posted back to Lasswade High School Childcare Service Consultation, Freepost SCO 622, Midlothian Council, Dalkeith EH22 1DN.

The consultation can also be supplied in braille, large print, audiotape or in your own language although.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note the council’s website offers reading, speech and translation support when you use the browse aloud headphones icon at the bottom right-hand side of the pages.

Anyone who needs any further help should contact the local authority at [email protected].