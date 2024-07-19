Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The “totally devastated” family of an 81-year-old former West Lothian janitor who has been named as the pedestrian who died in crash last weekend have made a heartfelt tribute to him.

William Brown was out in Blackburn with a walking frame at around 7.15pm on Friday, July 12, on Bathgate Road when he was struck by a motorbike.

The rider left the motorbike and made off from the scene. Emergency services attended and William from Blackburn was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he sadly died on Tuesday, July 16.

In a statement, his family said: “We as a family are totally devastated at the loss of William Brown (Bill) 81, former Janitor at St Kentigern’s Academy.

“William (Bill) was a loving family man who was a well known and respected member of the local community.”

Sergeant Jen Niven from Road Policing said: "Our thoughts are with Bill’s family and friends at this difficult time. "While we are following a positive line of enquiry, I am re-appealing to anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101 with reference number 3159 of 12 July."