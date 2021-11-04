A Castle for Christmas: Your new favourite bad Xmas film was made in Scotland

Hollywood actress Brooke Shields was spotted at the Sea Kist shop in South Queensferry last year.

Yes you can see the ‘surprise’ ending coming a mile off, and we know it was shot in summer, and you only recognise one actor and that was from yesterday’s film, but we can’t get enough.

Now Netflix’s latest offering has upped the game by bringing bona fide star Brooke Shields (Blue Lagoon) into the mix in a Castle For Christmas – and it was shot in Scotland.

The actress was spotted in the Lothians last year, during a visit to South Queensferry – presumably while filming or scouting for locations.

The trailer has been released for the film, set in Scotland, with Shields in the role of the stereotypical hard-working city slicker who predictably seeks a quieter life over the festive period.

That quest will send her, via Edinburgh Airport, to a Scottish castle owned by her token love interest played by Cary Elwes (Princes Bride, Robin Hood: Men In tights), who churns out a typically appalling Scottish accent as “The Duke of Dunbar”.

Clearly they’ll start off pitted against each other with the romantic tension so thick in the air you can chew it like the scenery, but by the end they’ll realise their feelings for each other as they get in the festive spirit.The film appears to be a bit of a step up from the usual Channel 5 films that we’re all addicted to at this time of year, which are typically made with a budget that could barely buy a week’s busfare, polystyrene snow blowing in the July breeze as the heart-warming cliches come thick and fast.

Will be able to tolerate the awful attempts at Scottish accents? Time will tell.

A Castle for Christmas will be released on Netflix on November 26, 2021.