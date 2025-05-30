A Midlothian student has been hailed as a 'game changer' for her voluntary work

A Midlothian student is being highlighted by the The National Lottery as part of a new campaign spotlighting the inspirational young people driving change across the UK.

New research shows that 82% of Scottish young people feel a personal responsibility to be positive role models – with many already making a real difference in their communities.

Hayley Melrose from Danderhall, was chosen for the campaign in recognition of her commitment to preserving Scottish heritage.

A fourth year history student at the Stirling University, Hayley has been a volunteer for the eco-museum of Scottish Mining Landscapes since the project launched in 2024. With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project set up a virtual museum which explores the hidden local landscape legacies of coal mining across the Scottish midland coalfield through a series of cycling and walking routes.

Through her volunteering, Hayley was invited to sit on the board of the Collection Trust for the National Mining Museum of Scotland. With just five trustee members before Hayley joined, at just 21 she is the youngest member to have been on the trust, and the second woman to sit on the collection trust with her university tutor, Dr Catherine Mills.

Hayley said: “Inspired by my own family’s rich mining heritage, I’m passionate about preserving the legacy it leaves and making sure these stories don’t get lost. Getting involved in volunteering and the Eco-Museum has opened up opportunities I never knew young people could get involved with. Looking ahead, I want to use my platform to advocate for other young people and change the face of heritage in the UK.”

This surge in real-world role modelling is fuelling a wider movement, dubbed ‘Generation GC’ (Game Changers) by The National Lottery – a generation using their skills, values and energy to build stronger, kinder, more connected communities.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery Promotions Unit, said: “This study shows how passionate young adults are about stepping up as positive role models and making a difference in their communities. They’re determined to shape a better society, and that commitment deserves real recognition.”