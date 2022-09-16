A68 resurfacing works at Soutra

The works will see BEAR Scotland resurface over 1.1km of carriageway, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

To ensure the safety of road workers and the public, the A68 will be closed in both directions at Soutra 7.30pm - 6am on the nights of October 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.

A signed diversion route will be in place between the Tynehead junction on the A68 and Ravenswood Roundabout, via the B6458, A7, and A6091. This diversion will add approximately 5.5 miles and 13 minutes to journeys.

The A68 will be closed in both directions at Soutra. Photo by Sean Bell.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however road closures will be required for safety while we complete these improvements. If you need to travel on these nights, our advice is to plan ahead and allow some extra time for your journey.”

He added: “ We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org