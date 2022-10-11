Abandoned puppy found in ‘very poor condition’ next to dead brother near Edinburgh’s Pentland Hills, says SSPCA

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) were called to the area, just south of the Pentland Hills, on October 9.

A member of the public walking their dog came across two puppies, one of which – the male – had died.

The female was still alive, albeit in “very poor condition”, and was taken home by the dog walker who fed and washed her until an SSPCA volunteer could collect her.

Photo: SSPCA

The SSPCA believes the puppies are from an abandoned litter rescued on October 4, near Carlops, a small town on the outskirts of the Pentland Hills.

“These puppies are thought to be from the same litter found near Carlops, a small town on the outskirts of the Pentland Hills, on Tuesday 4 October.

“It appears the abandoned litter split up and headed in different directions.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Tracy Dow, added: “The female puppy was found curled up next to her deceased brother.

“She is approximately 14 weeks old and is tan in colour. She is in really poor condition.

“It is clear she has been struggling to survive in the woods as she is emaciated and her teeth are dirty from trying to find food.

“We are all extremely saddened by the discovery and our hearts go out to the male puppy who did not make it.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal and these dogs would have been caused a great amount of distress.

“Thankfully the female puppy is now safe and being cared for by one of our rescue and rehoming centres.

“We are unsure how many pups were in this litter, and are asking members of the public in the local area to be vigilant.”

