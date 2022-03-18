Adventure waterpark part of plans revealed for Daisy Park in Winchburgh

An artist's impression of the new Daisy Park.

Daisy Park, which is part of the approved masterplan for Winchburgh, sits adjacent to the Union Canal and the new marina in the heart of the growing community.

It will welcome adventure waterpark operators, Wild Shore, to the site, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

Daisy Park will also include a wild learning garden and viewing points across to the Forth bridges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site for the new Daisy Park, home of the famous brickworks.

The project involves a seven-figure investment and will initially create up to 15 part-time and three full-time jobs, plus more in construction.

Callum Mark, director, Wild Shore, said: “We are delighted to announce our plans to create a brand-new site at Winchburgh, in the heart of an exciting and growing community.

"Wild Shore will bring its unique brand of water-based adventure activities and five-star customer service to Daisy Park.

"We look forward to working with the schools and community alongside Winchburgh Developments over the next couple of years as the park is developed into an exciting and diverse space for all to enjoy.

Wild Shore Wakeboarding will be available at the park.

"We pride ourselves in being able to deliver water activities to all within a safe and managed water environment, along with encouraging many more people to enjoy outdoor swimming in a safe way.”

John Hamilton, chief executive, Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “There has been much excitement over the last eight months about the plans for Daisy Park and I’m pleased to reveal the final designs and the plans to work with one of the UK’s most exciting waterpark operators, Wild Shore, to breathe life into the old quarry.

"Many of the locals still remember the brickworks when it was operational and it’s great that we can bring the old industrial site back to life with the help from the community.”

Members of the Wild Shore team will join Winchburgh Developments Ltd to show the community the plans for the park. After collating feedback a planning application will be made to West Lothian Council.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Aqua Chimp, a unique floating ropes course over water.

The full design boards from the consultation can be seen at www.winchburghgreenspaces.co.uk.