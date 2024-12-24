Advice for families ahead of energy price cap rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children First is urging families in Midlothian to call their support line for free expert advice on money worries, energy costs, and other financial challenges this winter ahead of increasing bills in January.

The call from Scotland’s national children’s charity comes as the energy price cap is set to increase and the average annual energy bill is set to rocket to £1738 in the UK from January. The price cap already increased in October. Children First provides emotional, practical and financial support and advice to children and families when they need it most. With one in four children living in poverty across Scotland, the charity has been giving families financial well-being advice for the past decade and helped families gain £1.9 million in income and manage more than £834,000 in debt in the last financial year alone.

Sinead Haddow, service manager, said: “It’s so important that people stay warm and well this winter. Every day we hear from families about how challenging it can be to afford the basics from paying for energy bills to putting food on the table, especially as colder weather hits.

“No family should feel alone. No family should have to choose between heating and eating. We’re here to help and are calling on any families who are struggling with their energy bills or finances to call us on 08000 28 22 33 or email [email protected].

​Children First can offer financial advice and energy-saving tips ahead of the price cap rise.

“Our friendly, expert team would love to hear from you and can help you save money on your energy bills, help you access food, manage debt and explain benefits you may be entitled to ahead of price rises in January.”

Any families worried about their finances can find advice at childrenfirst.org.uk or by calling the Children First support line on 08000 28 22 33.

Sinead added: “Our team can support you to apply for the warm home discount which is a great way to reduce energy costs. Even taking small steps like closing the curtains at night, layering clothing to keep warm, turning appliances off at the socket and boiling just the amount of water needed can all help reduce bills. One of my top tips is to take your meter readings by the end of December to ensure your bill is accurate before the increase.”