The missing East Lothian teenager was last seen in the Wallyford area – where he had been living – at 10am on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Police believe he was heading to the Potterrow area of Edinburgh that morning and are now asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Ahmadulla has been described as slim and around 5ft 11in tall, he has dark medium length hair and was wearing green cargo trousers and a black zip up top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He doesn’t speak much English and uses a translation app on his phone to communicate.

Inspector Alex Dickson of Dalkeith Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ahmadulla who has not been seen since Sunday.

“He can only speak a few phrases in English and uses a translation app on his phone to communicate in English.

Ahmadulla Wafa Asadullah: Concerns grow for missing East Lothian teenager who can't speak English

“Officers are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him but there have been no confirmed sightings of him."

If you have seen or spoken to Ahmadulla or if you have any information on where he is you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3925 of April 10.

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country.

MPCs support and oversee all missing person investigations.

Police Scotland says MPCs ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.