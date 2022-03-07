Aldi is selling adorable pet sofas for £39.99 - and here’s how cat and dog owners can get one
Tired of telling your dog to get its mucky paws off the couch? Aldi has the answer with its new ‘pet sofa bed’, which is available to pre-order now from the budget supermarket’s website.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:38 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:58 pm
It comes in both grey and navy, and the best news is that your bank account won’t take too much of a hit as the pet sofas cost just £39.99 each.
The product description for the sofa bed, which is suitable for both cats and dogs, reads: "Treat your favourite furry friend to a comfortable and snug sleeping spot. This bed features bolstered side supports, a plush removable cushion and has been elevated for draft free sleeping."