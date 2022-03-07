Aldi is selling luxury pet sofas for £39.99. Photo: Aldi.

It comes in both grey and navy, and the best news is that your bank account won’t take too much of a hit as the pet sofas cost just £39.99 each.

The product description for the sofa bed, which is suitable for both cats and dogs, reads: "Treat your favourite furry friend to a comfortable and snug sleeping spot. This bed features bolstered side supports, a plush removable cushion and has been elevated for draft free sleeping."

