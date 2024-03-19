Aldi sports fund taking applications
Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016, with the aim of motivating and encouraging individuals of all ages and skill levels to participate in physical activities within their local communities.
Committed to improving community access to sports across the country, the fund offers sports clubs across Scotland the opportunity to secure essential funding. Since the fund’s launch, almost 600 clubs in Scotland have benefitted to the tune of more than £390,000.
The fund welcomes applications from all sporting organisations that meet the specified criteria.
Richard Holloway, Aldi Scotland managing director, said: “We remain committed to supporting sports clubs across Scotland to help continue the fantastic work they do in their local communities. Every year, we are blown away by the volume of applications we receive, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming even more in 2024. I encourage all sports clubs in Central Scotland to apply and take advantage of this excellent funding opportunity."
Sports clubs located across Central Scotland have until Sunday, April 14 to apply. One applicant will be selected to receive £2500, two applicants will each receive £1000, while several other applicants will each receive £500. Applications can be made online at https://www.aldi.co.uk/scottishsportfund.