It was previously thought that Ms Byrne had been missing since 2am – while heading to a beach party in Portobello – but after appealing for information her family have discovered that she was seen leaving a party in the morning on January 1.

However, she has not been seen since then.

A missing person poster released by friends and family said Ms Byrne is 5ft 6in and was wearing a long black t-shirt and black jeans the day she went missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It included the numbers 07510 062 206 and 07528 848 369 to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts.

Police confirmed they are making inquiries to trace 28-year-old woman who was reported missing to them on January 2.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0647 of January 2.”

Alice Byrne: Search launched for missing woman last seen leaving a party on New Year's Day

A friend of Ms Byrne’s, Emily Haquin, shared the missing person poster on Facebook with a message reading: “My lovely friend Alice has been missing since 2am on New Years Day.

“If anyone has any information about her whereabouts before/since, please get in touch with one of the numbers below or the police asap.

“Alice, if you’re reading this, please let someone know where you are.

“We love you so much and just want to know you’re safe.”

Alice Byrne: Search launched for missing woman last seen leaving a party on New Year's Day

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country.

MPCs support and oversee all missing person investigations.

Police Scotland says MPCs ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.