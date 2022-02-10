Efforts are still ongoing to trace her but Police in Edinburgh said in a statement on Thursday that they believe Alice ‘entered the water alone’ after heading towards Portobello beach area on New Year’s Day.

A family member issued a heartfelt thank you in a post on the ‘Find Alice Byrne’ Facebook group saying they have been “astounded” by the support offered from all over the world.

They wrote: “Thank you to all the family, friends, neighbours and strangers who've supported us and helped spread the message about Alice. You'll never know what this means to us.

"We've been astounded by the support and motivation to help, from all across the world. That means a lot to us.

"We know that Alice was loved, that people really do care and wanted to help us find her.”

They went on to thank police officers involved saying they have been “supportive and professional” right from the beginning, following up on every lead and potential sighting reported.

“They do far, far more than people realise and we have full confidence in everything they've done,” they wrote.

"Their investigation is ongoing and they continue to support us."

The post continued on to say that the family are devastated by the news that it is likely Alice entered the water alone on January 1, adding that there is “no evidence to suggest she left the water and there is no suspicion of any criminality."

They have asked for everyone to please respect their privacy while they deal with the news.

The statement Police Scotland issued on Thursday confirmed: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out as part of our efforts to trace 28-year-old Alice Byrne, including house to house enquiries, CCTV reviews and detailed searches in the local area.

“Alice was last seen leaving a friend’s flat in Marlborough Street, Edinburgh, on the morning of Saturday, January 1, 2022, and walking towards the promenade and beach.

“Our enquiries have subsequently indicated that Alice entered the water alone on the morning she went missing.

“Efforts to trace her continue and officers are providing support and updates to Alice’s family.”

