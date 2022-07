Almost 15,000 families to get cost-of-living payments in Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Families receiving means-tested benefits – including universal credit, jobseeker's allowance, or child tax credits – are set to automatically receive £326 by the end of the month, to help with the cost-of-living crisis. Another payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.

The Department of Work and Pensions estimate that around 14,500 families are set to receive the payment in the Linlithgow and East Falkirk Westminster constituency.

This comes alongside a £150 payment for those who claim disability benefits, to be paid in the autumn – with the same figures showing around 13,400 disabled individuals are set to benefit in the area. The payments come amid criticism from charities that the Government is not doing enough to tackle the soaring cost of basic goods and fuel – and that the money might not have arrived in some people's bank accounts by the end of the month.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance charity, said: “We can’t allow any delays to cost of living support packages. People want a society where we have compassion for each other, founded on a shared belief in justice.

"We need a government that’s committed to putting those ideals into urgent action to help the growing number of people facing hardship and struggling to get by.”

Households have been warned energy bills are likely to surge higher in the coming months. Market researcher Cornwall Insight has said bills could rise from a current record of £1,971 a year, to £3,245 in October and then further to £3,364 at the start of next year. The DWP estimate around 8.2 million families are set to receive a means-tested cost-of-living payment across the UK – including 689,000 in Scotland, or 27.5 per cent of households, according to the latest Labour Force Survey data.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on July 14: "Just as we looked after people during lockdown, we will help them get through these tough economic times.

