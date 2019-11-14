Amazing close-up pictures show extremely rare albino squirrel climbing wall in Musselburgh

Experts say the chances of a squirrel being born completely white are around one in 100,000...

But one resident in Musselburgh stumbled across a rare albino squirrel on his way to work in Musselburgh this week.

The rare albino squirrel was spotted climbing a harled wall in Musselburgh. Pic: David Shields.

David Shields spotted the creature as it scurried up a harled wall in the 'Pinkie' area of the town on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old support worker said: "Then it obligingly stood still for long enough to let me take a few snaps, before leaping over the wall out of sight.

"I was in shock at first I think. I Couldn't believe what I'd seen and knew that it was a very rare occurrence. I was delighted to get the opportunity to picture it from a few feet away. Apparently a one in 100,000 chance. Pity it wasn't a scratch card!"

The pictures have emerged just a few months after Barnton resident Richard Brand photographed a family of albino squirrels in his back garden in the summer. The pictures showed one of the rodents eating from a bird feeder.

The rare albino squirrel. Pic: David Shields.

And in late August, a rare albino squirrel was photographed by Michelle Dearn as it crossed a road in Kirkliston.

Experts believe the chances of a squirrel being born completely white are around one in one hundred thousand.

Previous reports from wildlife organisations have said that only about 50 such creatures are thought to live in the UK.