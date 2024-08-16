Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angry Edinburgh residents have called on the council to remove camper vans parked outside Broughton High School, which are believed to belong to Fringe performers.

Local residents told the Evening News that they believe there are more than 30 camper vans parked on East Fettes Avenue outside the school, on the next street from the police headquarters at Fettes.

They said that the people living in the camper vans have been urinating in the street and blocking the pavement. And they are now calling on the council to move-on the camper vans.

Some of the camper vans parked on East Fettes Avenue, believed to belong to Fringe performers. | Submitted

One local resident, Chris Sinclair has contacted the City of Edinburgh Council, asking them to start an enforcement procedure to remove the camper vans.

He said: “I walk my dog there each day and usually there are 30 plus vans parked up all day and night. It’s really getting out of hand. It's become a camping site with no facilities, and people are urinating everywhere.

“They completely block the pavement making it impossible to use, especially for wheelchair users. None of them are paying for any type of parking legal or not.

“They are too big and their rear end just hangs right over the pavement with bikes, hooks, canoes rubbish just hanging off the back. This is obviously a health and safety issue as well as an environmental one, and illegal parking.

“I want the council do something, they could earn a lot of revenue for Edinburgh through all of the already mentioned infringements. I hope the council do something about this blight on Edinburgh streets. Ironically parked opposite police HQ.”

Two photos showing more camper vans parked on East Fettes Avenue in Edinburgh. | Submitted

Responding to residents’ concerns about the camper vans on East Fettes Avenue, Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “We find most motorhome users park responsibly and respect the local area when visiting the festivals, but we’d encourage them to use local campsites and designated locations where there are proper welfare and waste facilities.

“Our officers will investigate any concerns and speak to drivers to encourage responsible behaviour. They will also take enforcement action against vehicles which park incorrectly.”