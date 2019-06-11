Annie Lennox to play first live show in Scotland for more than a decade

Scottish singing icon Annie Lennox is to give her first public performance in her home country for more than a decade.

The Eurythmics star will return to the live stage at the Armadillo on the Glasgow waterfront in September.

She will perform a host of her best-known hits and also recall stories from a career going back to the 1970s and her work as a political activist.

Proceeds from the show at the 3000-capacity venue will go to Lennox's own charity, The Circle, an international network campaigning for the rights of women and girls. Among the current projects it is working with are Rape Crisis Glasgow.

The Armadillo show on 26 September is being back by The Hunter Foundation, the charity set up by the entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter.

Aberdeen-born Lennox, who has one more Brit Awards than any other female artist, with eight in total to date, has sold more than 80 million records since she found fame with Dave Stewart in The Eurythmics in the early 1980s.