Annual furniture exhibition moves to spectacular venue of Dalkeith Palace

​The exhibition will run at Dalkeith Palace from June 14-16.

Some of Scotland’s best emerging and established furniture makers will exhibit their work this weekend in the historic setting of Dalkeith Palace.

The event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, marks the first in-person annual exhibition for the Scottish Furniture Makers Association since 2019. Exhibits will include hand-made furniture, sculpture and woodworks, from traditional to contemporary and showcasing different materials and techniques.

Mike Whittall, association president, said: "The exhibition gives our members an opportunity to showcase their work and have conversations about what it means to be a furniture designer maker.”

He added: “The annual show is moving out of the city for the first time, and Dalkeith Palace provides a spectacular setting to display the beauty and diversity of furniture being produced in Scotland.

"Visitors might have questions about the design process or how a piece develops from tree to timber to finished product and we welcome the chance to share our experiences."

Scotland has a rich and evolving history of furniture design and making. Members of the Scottish Furniture Makers Association work on a diverse range of projects and commissions, including small products and bespoke pieces for the home, limited batch production and large-scale commissions for public and commercial spaces. All exhibits in the annual exhibition will be available for purchase.

Charlotte Rostek, Dalkeith Palace Development Lead, said "I am delighted that the Scottish Furniture Makers’ Association will be exhibiting at Dalkeith Palace this June. The beautiful historic setting of the palace is the perfect backdrop to the impressive range and quality of contemporary furniture making in Scotland, a vibrant industry, which we are delighted to support by giving it a showcase.

"The Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust is leading on the gradual reinvention of the palace as a place for culture, community and creativity in the 21st century and exhibitions such as this are part of this exciting new chapter on our journey."