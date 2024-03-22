Annual volunteer recruitment fair an overwhelming success

​The event attracted around 125 attendees during the course of the day.

In light of recent trends indicating a decline in volunteering rates, the organisation remains committed to promoting and supporting volunteering in Midlothian, and the annual fair serves as a vital platform for organisations to come together, advertise their volunteer opportunities and engage directly with the local community.

Attendees at the Dalkeith event signed up eagerly to lend their time and skills to various causes across the county and further afield. Adding to the festivities, previous Midlothian Volunteer Awards mascots made a surprise appearance and helped remind everyone of the upcoming Volunteers’ Week in June.

Volunteer Midlothian’s Chief Officer, Lesley Kelly, also announced the opening of nominations for this year’s awards. The nominations close on March 22, so online forms should be submitted as soon as possible to recognise a volunteer who has really made an impact in Midlothian.

A Volunteer Midlothian spokesperson said: “We’d like to extend our appreciation to everyone who made this year’s Volunteer Recruitment Fair one to remember.

“Special appreciation goes to Black Diamond FM for providing background music and conducting insightful interviews, which will soon be available on their website and on Volunteer Midlothian's website.

“Thank you to Midlothian Provost and Volunteer Champion, Debbi McCall, who gave an uplifting speech that encouraged everyone to start their volunteering journey.

“Of course, the day would not have happened without the commitment from all the organisations that showed up excited to promote their volunteering opportunities."

To find out more about Volunteer Midlothian’s events and projects, check out our website https://www.thirdsectormidlothian.org.uk/vm/.