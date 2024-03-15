Appeal for donors after vital transfusion saves Nula

​Nula was saved after a transfusion through the Pet Blood Bank.

Nula, a six-year-old working Cocker Spaniel has suffered with a lot of medical issues in her life, including multiple operations on her legs and has had pancreatitis on several occasions.

When she fell ill recently, another bout of pancreatitis was initially suspected, but Nula’s lack of appetite, lethargy, and weakness suggested something more serious.

After blood results showed severe anaemia, she was referred to the University of Edinburgh’s Hospital for Small Animals, which is also one Pet Blood Bank’s longstanding host venues.

It was there that she was diagnosed with Immune Mediated Haemolytic Anaemia, a condition where the body attacks its own red blood cells.

When this happens, a blood transfusion is often used to treat the condition and give time for the medication to kick in.

Nula received an emergency transfusion and after a few days, was sent home to continue her recovery.

Her owner said: "Quite honestly, before Nula’s illness, we hadn’t really thought about the fact dogs may need a transfusion and where the blood would come from.

"Nula was so poorly, we genuinely thought we were going to have to say goodbye to our girl. We can’t thank those at the University of Edinburgh’s Hospital for Small Animals, and the brave dogs who donated for Nula’s transfusion enough.

“They and Pet Blood Bank helped save Nula’s life, and for that we will be forever grateful."

Nula is now doing well and improving steadily while looking forward to more afternoons spent lounging in the sun .

Dogs like Nula rely on blood being available in these life-threatening situations and we aim to ensure this is always the case. However, more dogs are needed to come forward and give blood to meet this aim.