Appeal for public to help keep streets clear during severe weather

Road crews across Midlothian are primed and ready to deal with what the winter weather throws up, but the council is also asking the public to play their part.

Dianne Alexander with road crew members David Scott and Allan Cleary.

The local authority has stockpiled more than 3000 tons of grit and has prepared its vehicles and plant to keep priority roads and pavements gritted.

Roads crews have also been completing final checks of the more than 500 filled grit bins across the county, but Councillor Dianne Alexander, cabinet member with a responsibility for roads, said it is crucial that everyone takes on a role to keep Midlothian moving during severe weather.

She said: “We've already had snow and we're geared up to tackle more severe weather throughout winter. When freezing temperatures are forecast, our roads crews are out around the clock trying to keep the 380 kilometres of priority routes clear, such as main roads and routes to hospitals open.

“With council staff focused on priority routes, we ask residents who can do so to clear pavements and roads outside their home.

“There’s a list of all priority routes on our website and a full list of council grit bins. If your street is not on the priority routes list, it means the likelihood is our teams will not have time or resource to grit it during any severe weather.

“The grit bins are all being filled. If your grit bin is not on the list, for example if you live in a newly built estate, it means we don’t own the bin and to contact your factor to get it refilled.“

Cllr Alexander also said there is a wealth of information on our website to help in severe weather, including helpful emergency numbers, an online form to get your grit bin filled and advice on emergency kits for your home and car.

She added: “I know the temptation is to give the contact centre a call if you’ve got a question about severe weather. However, please check the website first if you have access to the internet. All the information you need should be on our severe weather pages.”