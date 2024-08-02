Appeal for volunteers to contribute to new child poverty project

The project is ​gathering the stories and experiences of local families.

What is the story of this shoe?It tells a tale of a mum living with poverty, and of her challenges, sacrifices and determination to do her best for her children in difficult circumstances.

This will be just one story that will be told once a Midlothian community research project on child poverty has gathered the stories and experiences of families who are experiencing child poverty.

The project is called ‘Our Experiences, Our Voices, Our Stories’ and the researchers are all trained volunteers who live in Midlothian and are parents who have experience of poverty themselves. They are seeking families in the area who would like to have their experiences added to the research.

One of the researchers said: “Child poverty is a real issue, I know this from my situation, and this project is about allowing families in this situation to be heard, so they can explain what the challenges are but also identify what needs to change or be better supported. Already we have collected some very powerful stories, but we want to represent as many experiences as possible.”

The volunteer researchers have been trained in ethical research techniques, and all the information they gather will be anonymised to keep participants safe from being identified.

Another researcher explained: “It will be completely confidential, but we will convey the stories in an authentic and creative way that shows how child poverty affects families, and what needs to change. This could include decisions and funding priorities, but could also be about supporting inspiring community action or campaigning for a change in thinking. It all depends on what comes out of the research.”

The project is funded by the Scottish Government and has the support of Midlothian Council and Midlothian Sure Start.

Tim Porteus, of Midlothian Sure Start, said: “The aim of the project is to collect at least 100 stories of families’ experiences so we can ensure that the voices of people affected by the issues of child poverty are heard, and listened to, so change and decision making can be informed by those with lived experience of the issues.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Tim on [email protected] or 07594 378924.