West Lothian: Appeal launched after 15-year-old reported missing from Whitburn area

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 15-year-old from the Whitburn area.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:59 am

Ryan Bathgate was last seen around 2 pm on February 25 in Whitburn.

He has been described as white, around 5 foot 3 ins tall, slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on Ryan’s whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 0853 of 27/02/2022.

