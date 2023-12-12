Appeal over extension refusal

A homeowner refused planning permission for a rear extension is challenging claims it would harm the character of the street because there is “nothing of architectural interest” there.

The applicants claim the decision was made on the ground of a personal opinion and not policy.

Midlothian planners rejected plans for the extension and a porch to be added to the house in Newton Village, Dalkeith, after ruling that the rear addition would be “out of character with and unsympathetic to the character of” the house and area.

However in an appeal due to be heard by its local review body this week, an agent for the applicants Ross and Lisa McPhee challenge the claim and point out a similar extension was approved at another house further along the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say the refusal is unjustified and appears to be based on the personal view of a planning officer rather than policy.

Of the decision, they say: “The street of Newton Village is formed of ‘four in a block’ flatted properties which we would suggest aren’t of any significant architectural interest.

“To use the terms would suggest that we are proposing to harm the architectural integrity of a building of high design and interest, which we of course are not.”

The original application was refused by officers who said its design was out of character, against policy and would have an overbearing impact on the neighbour’s garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad