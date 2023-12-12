Appeal over extension refusal
Midlothian planners rejected plans for the extension and a porch to be added to the house in Newton Village, Dalkeith, after ruling that the rear addition would be “out of character with and unsympathetic to the character of” the house and area.
However in an appeal due to be heard by its local review body this week, an agent for the applicants Ross and Lisa McPhee challenge the claim and point out a similar extension was approved at another house further along the street.
They say the refusal is unjustified and appears to be based on the personal view of a planning officer rather than policy.
Of the decision, they say: “The street of Newton Village is formed of ‘four in a block’ flatted properties which we would suggest aren’t of any significant architectural interest.
“To use the terms would suggest that we are proposing to harm the architectural integrity of a building of high design and interest, which we of course are not.”
The original application was refused by officers who said its design was out of character, against policy and would have an overbearing impact on the neighbour’s garden.
The applicants say: “We feel that what we initially viewed as a reasonably straightforward planning approval has been refused following a subjective view of the case officer rather than council or national policy.”