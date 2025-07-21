Appeal to keep dogs under control as peak summer season arrives

As the peak summer holiday season arrives, dog walkers are being reminded of the risk posed by their pet dogs to sheep they may meet on their countryside breaks.

During walks in the countryside, it is not uncommon to come across grazing livestock, including sheep, and if a dog is being walked off lead an encounter could result in a devastating incident for all involved.

Phil Stocker, National Sheep Association (NSA) chief executive, said: “Sheep worrying can do serious damage through stress and injury.

“Many sheep fleeing from dogs are often killed or seriously injured by their panicked attempts to escape.

The NSA is providing advice for all dog owners.

“The loss of sheep can be deeply distressing to farmers, causing ongoing worry and also significant financial losses.” The fine weather experienced so far this summer may mean more people choosing to stay in the UK to enjoy a summer holiday alongside their dogs.

NSA, a charity representing UK sheep farmers, is concerned this could increase the number of incidents.

Mr Stocker continued: “Sheep farmers continue to be affected by attacks on their flocks.

“It is crucially important that dog owners must be aware of the serious issue of sheep worrying by dogs and take action to be a responsible dog owner whilst enjoying their holidays this summer.”

Dog walkers are being urged to keep their pets on leads, no matter how obedient they consider their pet to be, and NSA is also highlighting the potential consequences for dog owners found to be responsible following progress with a long-awaited amendment to legislation.

Nicola Noble, NSA policy manager, said: “The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill has now successfully passed its stage in the House of Commons.

“This bill enhances the authority of the police to act in cases of livestock worrying and also expands the range of locations where offences can occur to include roads and public paths, thereby offering increased protection.

“It is important for dog owners to know that the bill aims to increase the maximum penalty and so not only could their actions result in harm to animals attacked, in the near future it could also result in increased financial penalties for themselves.”

Advice can be found at www.sheepworrying.org.uk.