Appeal to trace missing 14-year-old girl from Dalkeith

Rachael Lawrie was last seen around 12.15pm on Monday, June 27, boarding a number three Lothian bus in Eskdaill Court in the town, which was going in the direction of Edinburgh.

She is known to have links to both Lanark and Glasgow.

Rachael is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded top, black leggings, white Converse shoes and a black backpack, but may have changed clothes.

Anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to Rachael at any time since Monday is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1389 of Monday, June 27.

Meanwhile, local Community Officers will be holding a police drop-in surgery at Roslin Library between 10.30am and 11.30am on Monday, July 25.

Pop in and speak to police regarding any issues, concerns or for some crime prevention advice.