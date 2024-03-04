“Appreciating the simple pleasures in life” is the secret to living a long life, according to Edinburgh care home resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Born in Brechin on 16th February 1924, Nina grew up on a small farm with her sister Jean and brothers Jim and David. She later began volunteering in the Serviceman’s Canteen, which is where she met her husband Doug, who was training in the army. They married in 1945, in the midst of the Second World War, and had three children together – Ivor, Neil and Sandra. To mark Nina and Doug’s 60th and 65th wedding anniversaries, the couple received letters from the late Queen to congratulate the couple on their impressive milestones.

Nina rarely liked to sit still in her home, always cleaning and hosting guests, and was happiest when looking after her family. She now enjoys spending her afternoons reading magazines and watching shows about the Royal Family, as well as Last Night of the Proms.

On the day, the team at Cairdean House hosted a special party for Nina and her family, complete with a special lunch and birthday cake prepared by the Head Chef.

Nina said: “It was a perfect day and there was more than I ever expected done for me; I really enjoyed spending time with the family. I have never had a birthday like it.”

Kat Barnwell, Home Manager at Cairdean House, said: “It was a real honour to celebrate Nina’s birthday with her. She is a beloved resident at Cairdean House, and we had a wonderful time celebrating this incredible milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Nina’s 100th birthday was no exception, and it was a delight watching her enjoy hosting such a fantastic birthday party.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along to wish Nina a very happy birthday. Cheers to Nina!”

For more information about Cairdean House, please call Customer Relations Manager, Leona Thomson, on 0131 516 8460, or email [email protected]