Architects' firm celebrates 60 years of business

Local firm CSY Architects is celebrating an incredible 60 years in business in 2023.

The firm was founded in Galashiels in 1963.

To mark the occasion, he practice recently held an exhibition and celebration, displaying a selection of their extensive portfolio, from the 1960s up to more recent work, as well as old team photos and memorabilia.

The event was attended by past and present team members, clients and collaborators, who all enjoyed reminiscing and discussing the future of the practice.

The business has been evolving ever since, becoming Cameron Associates, Camerons, Camerons Strachan Yuill Architects, and most recently CSY Architects.

The more recent name changes reflect the 2020 merger with Dalkeith-based Douglas Strachan Architect, and Berwick-based Bain Swan Architects.

The company also converted to employee ownership in 2020.

Gavin Yuill, co-MD, said: “We believe our team is greater than the sum of its parts. By working together, everyone can be their best and do their best work.”

The event was hosted in the practice’s Galashiels office, which is itself an example of the architecture of Peter Womersley, who would have been 100 this year and was a mentor to Duncan Cameron.

CSY Architects have plans to carry out a deep-retrofit of this building, which they hope will act as a case study for how existing buildings can be revived to meet the challenges of the climate crisis.

Whilst celebrating their own heritage and advocating conservation, CSY Architects are also keen to look to the future.

These celebrations have therefore also been an opportunity for the firm to reflect on shared values, which they are proud to express through their new brand identity, emphasising community, people and places.

Douglas Strachan, co-MD added: “A sense of care runs through everything we do. We believe that architecture is about helping people improve their surroundings, to in-turn let the environment have a positive impact on our lives.”