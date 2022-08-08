Archview's summer fete brings the local community together

The Lasswade care home hosted a variety of activities on the day, including a BBQ, live entertainment, bouncy castle, children’s games and a cocktail bar.
Sarah Thomson, general manager at the home, said: “This has been a wonderful day to socialise after some people have been slightly isolated in recent times, it has been wonderful to host such a vibrant event. Staff at Archview are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community and this event along with all the hard work has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
The event was opened by local councillor Margot Russell.
Archview resident, Margaret said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job not just on the day but organising the event and getting everyone together.”