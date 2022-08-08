Archview's summer fete brings the local community together

Staff, residents, friends and relatives came together at Archview Lodge care home to enjoy a summer fete that was held in the home’s grounds on July 23.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:24 am
Hawaiian dress was the order of the day at the Archview Lodge summer fete.
Hawaiian dress was the order of the day at the Archview Lodge summer fete.

The Lasswade care home hosted a variety of activities on the day, including a BBQ, live entertainment, bouncy castle, children’s games and a cocktail bar.

Sarah Thomson, general manager at the home, said: “This has been a wonderful day to socialise after some people have been slightly isolated in recent times, it has been wonderful to host such a vibrant event. Staff at Archview are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community and this event along with all the hard work has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

The event was opened by local councillor Margot Russell.

The summer fete at Archview Lodge, Lasswade.

Most Popular

Archview resident, Margaret said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job not just on the day but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Margot Russell