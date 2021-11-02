Armadale: Man in critical condition after unprovoked attacked while on his way home from work in West Lothian

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 41-year-old victim was walking in Brown Street at around 5.30am on Monday when he was set upon by two people wearing all black. They later fled in the direction of Harestanes Road.

The man has been left in a critical condition in hospital and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help support his family while he receives treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Reid said all funds raised would go to the victim and his wife, who she said were ‘hard workers’, and their children.

“On behalf of myself and close neighbours, we are doing this to help the family of this poor man who was assaulted today,” she said.

“He will be in hospital for a long time and his family will need to cope alone.”

She added: “They will struggle without him there and we would like to try and help them through this nightmare.

“Anything you can give will be much appreciated. We all need to stand together at such terrible times and try to help our neighbours.”

The page has already raised £80 of its £500 target.

Detective Constable Rachel Royan said: “We understand this to be an unprovoked attack on a man who was simply walking to work.

“I am appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of Brown Street in the early part of this morning to come forward with any information they may have.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 530 of November 1.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.