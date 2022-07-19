Arthur's Seat fire: Fire crew called to Edinburgh beauty spot on Monday evening

A fire was reported at a popular beauty spot on Monday evening.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:06 pm

The fire service was called to a fire on a grass area of Arthur’s Seat on Monday.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.40pm on Monday, July 18 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting an area of grass.”

Firefighters were called to Arthur's Seat.

They added that there were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.

