The fire service was called to a fire on a grass area of Arthur’s Seat on Monday.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.40pm on Monday, July 18 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting an area of grass.”
They added that there were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.