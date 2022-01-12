Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Ozzy Iqbal, who works at Asda Chesser in New Mart Road, has been praised for his smart-thinking which saw him get emergency help for a customer who had taken ill.

He had been delivering groceries to a regular customer and immediately became concerned when there was no answer at the door.

Ozzy Iqbal saved the life of a customer after he didn't answer the door

While some may have left and prioritised the next drop-off slot, Ozzy thought the behaviour was out of character and knew something was wrong.

“He is a regular customer and when he did not answer, I became a bit worried about him,” he said.

He phoned the customer a number of times but when he failed to get in touch with the man, his concern increased.

He then went to the man’s neighbours and alerted them to the fact that he hadn’t answered. They were able to help Ozzy gain access to the customer’s home.

Inside, they found the man and it immediately became clear that he was very unwell and required treatment, so Ozzy and the neighbour helped to get him to hospital and get the care he needed.

“I managed to reach a neighbour who was able to help,” he said. “I’m so glad we were able to do something for the poorly shopper.”

James Duncan, online trading manager, said: “Ozzy is a very hardworking and consistent employee who has been with us for several years. He is very friendly and receives great compliments from our customers.

“He is a key member of the team, and I was not surprised to hear that he had done this as he is such a caring character who always looks out for others. We are very proud of him.”

