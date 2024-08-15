Asda St Leonards employee donates hair and raises £300 for Little Princess Trust
Janet, who has worked as a store colleague at Asda St Leonards for 20 years, not only donated her hair but also raised an incredible £300 for the charity through sponsorships and the generous contributions of Asda’s staff and customers.
Julie McKell, St Leonard’s Community Champion, praised Janet’s new look and the motivation behind her decision: "She looks fab with her new look; her hair looks lovely. She hasn’t been to the hairdressers since Covid, but she decided to do it in memory of a good friend who unfortunately passed away earlier this year. Our service section leader Kerrie-Anne cut Janet's hair in the foyer, and she was cheered on by colleagues and customers.”
Dougie McKeown,Asda St Leonards General Store Manager, added, “We are all incredibly proud of Janet for cutting and donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Janet’s selfless act has inspired both her colleagues and the local community, demonstrating the impact of small acts of kindness. Well done, Janet."
