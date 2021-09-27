ASK Italian to give proceeds of meals to help theatre groups

Throughout October, proceeds from the sales of selected ‘for-theatre’ dishes on the Shandwick Place eatery’s new Autumn menu will go towards supporting local theatre projects including at the Edinburgh Playhouse through a new partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group.

The series of new ‘for-theatre’ dishes to look out for at ASK Italian this Autumn include: a colourful Trio of Arancini, a rich Beef Brisket Pappardelle, a pour-to-perfection Tiramisu and a Giant Profiterole with a saucy surprise. Wash it all down with a shaken, not stirred, Passion Fruit or Espresso Martini.

Laura Lane, Brand Manager from ASK Italian said: “This past year has been a real struggle for many industries. We’ve felt it in our restaurants and we’ve seen it amongst our friends at theatres around the corner from us. It’s such an important time to be building community connections and we’re proud to support the charitable work of our local theatres. And of course we can’t wait for our locals to try the new dishes!”

The drive aims to help the theatre industry after the pandemic.

Hollie Coxon, Head of UK Creative Learning & Community Partnerships at Ambassador Theatre Group said: "We were delighted when ASK Italian approached us to help support this initiative. At an exciting time when theatres reawaken and creativity in schools is reignited, this valuable opportunity will bring much-needed theatre experience to schools and groups in our local theatre area - benefiting hundreds of children and young people, teachers and group leaders in the process.”