Author retraces South Queensferry couple's love during World War One in new book

Lisa Sibbald’s sixth book, Charles & Christina: Letters Through Time, will be published this month. Through original correspondence, documents and photographs, it tells the story of Christina Sandercombe from South Queensferry and Londoner Charles Jacobs, who first met when Charles was briefly in South Queensferry in 1909.

The letters tell their story before, during, and after the First World War, while Charles was serving in the Royal Navy and Christina was at home in South Queensferry and later bringing up their young family in Dalmeny.

The letters give a unique personal insight into what life was like at that time, with great historic events mentioned in the same letters as Christina’s everyday concerns and worries while her husband was at sea.

Author Lisa Sibbald with her new book, Charles & Christina - Letters Through Time.

Author Lisa, said: “The fact that these original letters and photographs have survived for over 100 years is in itself remarkable and much of this is down to Anne Thomerson (nee Jacobs) daughter of Christina and Charles, who during her lifetime not only saved but preserved these precious letters.

"It’s quite a story. I have written a couple of local history books on Edinburgh, and my friend Christine told me about her grandparents Charles and Christina and how these letters had been preserved. That was a couple of years ago now. But, with lockdown, the project was put on hold, as we didn’t have the ability to meet up. Although we did manage a Covid secure handover of letters.

"Charles brought home and kept his letters from Christina but most of his to her were lost unfortunately.

"I feel like I know the couple now. I’m really pleased with the book. It was fascinating, such an insight into what life was like for people during the war, rationing etc.

"I was also able to use the British Newspaper Archive to find out bits even the family didn’t know about.

"They both lost family members during the war but at least they were reunited.

"They ended up having five children, although Christina died fairly young and Charles had to go into care, but they spent many happy years together.”