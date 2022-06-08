Bakkavor Salads to sponsor Bo'ness Children's Fair again

For the 25th year, Bakkavor Salads - the largest employer in the town - will sponsor the event.
This year, Bakkavor will be running a 'Best of Bo'ness' children's art competition, giving local children the opportunity to win £250 for their school. Children will be invited to submit a picture that celebrates the 'Best of Bo'ness' as a thriving community over the years. Entries can be submitted at the Bakkavor marquee during the Fair, which will be exhibited as a collection that day.
Bakkavor Salads Bo'ness general manager Kirk Connor said: "As the town's biggest employer, we like to play an active role in supporting the community - and, once again, we are delighted to support the Bo'ness Children's Fair Festival.
"The art competition this year gives us the opportunity to celebrate the talents of today's children and to mark the best of Bo'ness over the years."