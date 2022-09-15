Bank holiday confirmed in West Lothian for Queen's funeral

This means only essential council services will be operating on this day, such as vital social care and emergency housing repairs.

All other West Lothian Council services and public facilities, such as partnership centres and recycling centres, will be closed.

All West Lothian schools are already closed to pupils on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Members of the Royal Family King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, as it is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. PA.

Early Learning Centres will now also close on Monday (September 19), with parents/carers already notified.

There will also be no bin collections taking place on Monday in West Lothian, so any household with a scheduled grey bin collection for that day should put them out for 7am on Tuesday, September 20 instead.

Any householders with green or blue collections scheduled for Monday, September 19 should put them out on Wednesday, September 21 instead.

Please note there will be no brown bin collections between September 19 and 21 to allow resources to be reprioritised.

Extra local authority resources are being used to ensure bin collections are completed as soon as possible, but residents are advised to leave their bins out until they are emptied.

The social care emergency team (SCET) will be available as always on 01506 281028 or 01506 281029 for anyone who needs urgent assistance from social work or partners.