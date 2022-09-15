Bank holiday confirmed in West Lothian for Queen's funeral
West Lothian is observing a special bank holiday on Monday, September 19, for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
This means only essential council services will be operating on this day, such as vital social care and emergency housing repairs.
All other West Lothian Council services and public facilities, such as partnership centres and recycling centres, will be closed.
All West Lothian schools are already closed to pupils on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
Early Learning Centres will now also close on Monday (September 19), with parents/carers already notified.
There will also be no bin collections taking place on Monday in West Lothian, so any household with a scheduled grey bin collection for that day should put them out for 7am on Tuesday, September 20 instead.
Any householders with green or blue collections scheduled for Monday, September 19 should put them out on Wednesday, September 21 instead.
Please note there will be no brown bin collections between September 19 and 21 to allow resources to be reprioritised.
Extra local authority resources are being used to ensure bin collections are completed as soon as possible, but residents are advised to leave their bins out until they are emptied.
The social care emergency team (SCET) will be available as always on 01506 281028 or 01506 281029 for anyone who needs urgent assistance from social work or partners.
Their priority will be any issues around child and adult protection, statutory mental health assessments and family or care breakdowns.