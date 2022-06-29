Barnardo's launches exclusive Forth Bridge experience for public at 360 feet!

Your View 22 will give members of the public one of the most sought after and unique experiences in Scotland – the chance to stand atop the iconic Forth Bridge and enjoy an uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic view of the Edinburgh and Fife coastline as they have never seen it before - all from a viewing platform 361 feet in the air.

Love has most certainly been in the air at previous events with three marriage proposals taking place.

This is now the fourth year that Barnardo’s Scotland, Network Rail, Balfour Beatty and The Briggers have joined forces to offer the public this exclusive opportunity to ascend over 360ft to the top of the Forth Bridge platform, with the three events run since 2017 raising more than £223,000 to support the work of the charity.

View from the Forth Bridge platform.

This year the event will take place over three days – September 23-25 – with around 900 spaces available, and two different experiences on offer.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 1.

Martin Crewe, director for Barnardo’s Scotland said: “We are delighted to once again be able to offer this memorable experience to members of the public, and we are grateful to Network Rail, Balfour Beatty staff and The Briggers who have supported us over the last few years with planning and making this event happen.

“We have always had excellent feedback from all participants that have taken part in the event and we’re looking forward to another fantastic Your View this year, which will also raise valuable funds to support our frontline work with disadvantaged children and families in Scotland.”

LtoR Christine McDougall (Network Rail) Frank Hay (Briggers) Colin Hardie (Balfour Beatty) Martin Crewe (Barnardo's) John Andrews (Transport Scotland).

Christine McDougall, communications director for Network Rail in Scotland, said: “The Forth Bridge is iconic, unique and admired by people across the world.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Barnardo’s Scotland again by supporting the event and helping the charity raise funds for the vital work it does for children.

"We hope everyone who attends Your View 22 has a wonderful time.”

Colin Hardie, construction superintendent for Balfour Beatty said: “We are delighted to be working on the fourth Barnardo’s Scotland’s Your View event at the Forth Bridge alongside Network Rail.

“Our expert team take great pride carrying out refurbishment works to the structure which has such global significance and appeal. We look forward to welcoming people back to experience Your View and raise funds to help support children and young people through community-based services across Scotland.”

Full details and a video of the event can be found at https://www.barnardos.org.uk/events/your-view-forth-bridge.

Tickets can be purchased from Friday, July 1.

Funds raised from Your View 22 will go towards Barnardo’s Scotland’s community-based services, supporting children and young people in Fife, Edinburgh and across Scotland, with a particular focus on supporting young people’s mental health following the pandemic.