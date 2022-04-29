Barony Players bring theatre back to Bo'ness

The local group will bring Whisky Galore to the Barony Theatre stage with James Scotland’s play, b ased on the novel by Compton Mackenzie.

The Barony Players transport us back to October, 1941. The Hebridean islands of Great Todday and Little Todday are sunk deep in the doldrums of a spiritless wartime existence, till the s.s. Cabinet Minister runs aground nearby. Various young couples find the path of true love smoothed and the village schoolmaster slays his personal dragon, but the commander of the local Home Guard finds his duty becoming harder every day.