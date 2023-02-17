Barry Martin funeral: People line Edinburgh streets to pay respects before St Giles' Cathedral funeral
Edinburgh locals have lined the streets of the Capital to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Barry Martin.
Edinburgh locals lined the streets on Friday afternoon to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Barry Martin on the day of his funeral at St Giles’ Cathedral.
Mr Martin died at the age of 38, after sustaining serious injuries while fighting a fire in the Jenners building on Princes Street in January.
Barry Martin: Edinburgh firefighter's wife pays tribute to ‘proud and driven’ father ahead of funeral
Page 1 of 3