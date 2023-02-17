News you can trust since 1873
Barry Martin funeral: People line Edinburgh streets to pay respects before St Giles' Cathedral funeral

Edinburgh locals have lined the streets of the Capital to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Barry Martin.

By Rachel Mackie
2 minutes ago

Edinburgh locals lined the streets on Friday afternoon to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Barry Martin on the day of his funeral at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Mr Martin died at the age of 38, after sustaining serious injuries while fighting a fire in the Jenners building on Princes Street in January.

Barry Martin: Edinburgh firefighter's wife pays tribute to ‘proud and driven’ father ahead of funeral

1. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Officers from the SFRS lined up outside the Cathedral.

Photo: NW

2. Hundreds turned out for the funeral

Hundreds of locals, as well as the Scottish Fire Service lined the Royal Mile on the day of Barry Martin's funeral.

Photo: NW

3. Crowds on the Royal Mile

Mr Martin's funeral was held at 12.30 at St Giles' Cathedral.

Photo: NW

4. Fire fighters

Mr Martin died at the age of 38, after sustaining serious injuries while fighting a fire in the Jenners building.

Photo: NW

