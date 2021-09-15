After summer break, Debate Night is back and will be broadcasting in Edinburgh City Centre on Wednesday, September 29 at 10.30pm.

The BBC are looking for local Edinburgh residents to to join their studio audience for their Debate Night which allows people the chance to put their questions and comments to key decision-makers and public figures.

Stephen Jardine, the show’s host, said: “We are excited to let you know that BBC Scotland’s Debate Night is welcoming audiences back into the studio for our third series.

“It’s your questions that lead the discussion – the stories and experiences and opinions that you share.

“Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland where you can put questions to some of our key decision-makers and public figures.

"Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace? Whatever your situation, we want you to apply so Debate Night can hear from as many different voices as possible.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Debate Night.”

Since the pandemic began, Debate Night has been broadcasting weekly on the BBC Scotland channel with a small audience taking part over Zoom.

However, they are now welcoming the return of a socially-distanced audience in the TV studio in different locations across Scotland.

Other Debate Night dates across Scotland include Stranraer on October 6, Stirling on October 13, Aviemore on October 20 and a special Cop26 Debate Night in Glasgow on November 2.

The programme broadcasts on all BBC Scotland’s output, BBC Scotland TV channel every Wednesday at 10:30pm, BBC Radio Scotland and repeated on BBC One Scotland after midnight.

To take part, visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Join the Audience’, then select a location near you.

