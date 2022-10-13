The Question Time show will be filmed at the town’s Brunton Hall this evening and broadcast on BBC 1 after the 10 o’clock news.

Host Fiona Bruce will be joined by Scottish politicians, a political magazine journalist and a Scottish indie rock legend.

The three politicians on the panel are Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Deputy First Minister John Swinney (SNP) and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.

Fiona Bruce, host of Question Time, which will be broadcast from Musselburgh this evening.

Also on the panel are Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch and the assistant editor of the Spectator, Isabel Hardman.

With a studio audience putting questions to the panel there is sure to be heated debate on a host of current political issues such as the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the UK Government’s recent mini-budget.

Question Time, from Musselburgh, is on BBC 1 at 10.40pm, and available on BBC iPlayer from 8pm tonight.

Question Time will be filmed at the Brunton Hall in Musselburgh this evening and broadcast on BBC 1 tonight. Photo: Google.

Advertisement Hide Ad