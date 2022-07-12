BBC salaries: The highest earning on-air talent at the BBC for 2021/22

The corporation’s annual report for 2021/22, which also marks its centenary, shows four out of the top 10 best paid names have seen their salaries fall.
This year’s top 10 features fewer women that last year, dropping from four to three.
The BBC has seen a number of high-profile on-air departures over the last year, with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, Andrew Marr and Dan Walker all leaving for rival broadcasters.
It comes after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced earlier this year that the BBC’s licence fee will be frozen under inflation for the next two years.
1. Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker is the BBC’s top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year and the only name to earn over £1 million annually, new figures show. The 61-year-old pundit and former footballer was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for work including Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year
Photo: THEOCOHEN
2. Zoe Ball
Zoe Ball remains the broadcaster’s second highest paid talent, with a salary of £980,000 to £984,999, but figures show her salary falling for a second consecutive year.
Photo: Ian West
3. Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer has seen a year-on-year increase of £60,000, bringing his salary to £450,000-£454,999
Photo: Adam Davy
4. Steve Wright
Steve Wright, whose salary this year reflects a £15,000 decrease. Salary £450,000-£454,999
Photo: Chris Jackson