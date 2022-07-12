BBC salaries: The highest earning on-air talent at the BBC for 2021/22

1. Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker is the BBC’s top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year and the only name to earn over £1 million annually, new figures show. The 61-year-old pundit and former footballer was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for work including Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year

Photo: THEOCOHEN