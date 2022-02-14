Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mark Thorne, 42, told how wife Lottie, 41, spotted the Fab Four guitarist after she bit into her lunchtime snack.He hopes the bizarre likeness of his late hero might help as he's preparing to open his own music store, Thorne Records, in the Capital’s Bruntsfield Place later this month.Mark said: "Lottie just said 'the core of my apple looks exactly like George Harrison'. I told her 'stop eating' and had a look and said 'oh my God, it's George'."I've worked in record shops all my life but it's always been my dream to open my own – and hopefully this is a good omen."Dad of two Mark said he owes his career to a lifelong love of the Beatles. He became obsessed with the Liverpool superstars after borrowing their Red and Blue albums from his local library in Stirling, where he grew up.When he tied the knot with Lottie, the couple sent wedding invitations in the shape of 7in singles based on Harrison's 1971 number one smash hit My Sweet Lord – complete with its iconic green apple logo.Their eldest daughter Marnie's middle name is McCartney, while Mark has a tattoo of Lottie's name in Beatles font on his bum.The Beatles set up their own multimedia firm, Apple Corps, in 1968. And in January 1969, the group performed their iconic concert from the rooftop of the Apple Corps headquarters in London's Savile Row.Mark is currently putting the finishing touches to his shop, which will specialise in vinyl from the 50s to the present day, including the Fab Four.He said: "The Beatles are the reason I work in music retail. I was 14 years old when I borrowed the Beatles' Red and Blue albums from my local library and I just became obsessed with them."That was my platform into music and within a year I was working in a record shop. If it wasn't for the Beatles I wouldn't be opening Thorne Records. So I was buzzing to see George Harrison's face -- and in an apple too, his fruit of choice."He added: "I can't wait to open the doors of Thorne Records. It's been my dream and the response from people has emboldened me and made me feel very confident that everything's going to be okay."